What is GH¢50,000 for chief of staff? How much do I even give my girlfriend – Computer Man questions

Afia Schwarzenegger reveals Chief of Staff’s GH¢50,000 donation for her father’s funeral

Afia received GH¢5,000, says Computer Man



Afia expresses regret over Chief of Staff donation allegation



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah, alias Computer Man has stated that it is not out of order for the Chief of Staff to make a funeral donation of GH¢50,000.



Female comedianne and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, following the burial of her late father, had alleged that the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare had made a donation of GH50,000 in support of her father’s funeral.



The disclosure by the loudmouth actress caused uproar among a section of the Ghanaian public who demanded an investigation into the said donation.



However speaking on the issue with Oman Channel, Computer Man said the Chief of Staff, despite the sensitivity of her position, has the means to afford such a donation.

According to the Prophet, Madam Frema Osei-Opare with her success as a career politician has every right and means to afford such a donation.



“The Chief of Staff under President Kufour was a Deputy Minister and later became a substantive minister. She had then been an MP for Ayawaso for two terms. The UN also employed her at a point. So what is GHC50,000 to her? Even me, how much do I give my girlfriend,” the prophet said.



On the donation however, Computer Man maintained that Afia Schwarzenegger was given an amount of GHC5,000 by the Chief of Staff and not GHC50,000 as she initially speculated.



According to him, the actress only made the statement to court attention but was not cautious of the gravity of response such a claim will court.



“The woman gave her people GHC5,000 to be given her because she couldn’t honour the invitation to attend the funeral. I swear by my Bible, it was just GHC5,000 which the Chief of Staff put in an envelope and sent to her. The GHC50,000 she is talking about is a lie,” Computer Man stated.



Meanwhile Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to rescind her statement on the alleged donation by the Chief of Staff.

According to her, she never received any donation in the first place and that she only sought to gain the Chief of Staff’s attention for failing to honour her invitation for the funeral.



Sitting in as host of UTV’s United Showbiz, the actress expressed regret over her allegations saying she never expected it to generate such buzz.







You can also watch the last episode of People & Places here:



