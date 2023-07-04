‘What is mediocre about this?’ - Arnold shreds Blakk Rasta’s submission on MOGmusic’s Grammy feat

Blakk Rasta; Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo sought to deflate Blakk Rasta’s narrative that the decision to celebrate MOGmusic’s admission to the Grammy Academy is mediocre as the entertainment journalist argued that a celebration is in order because the development is a “big achievement”.

MOGmusic became the first Ghanaian gospel musician to become a member of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards following an announcement on June 27, 2023.



Upon hearing the news, MOGmusic expressed his elation, stating that it felt like a dream come true. He sees his membership in the Recording Academy as a grace-filled opportunity to further elevate Africa and Ghana on the global music map.



In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to the Recording Academy and stated that he is thrilled to be part of this prestigious family.



"Grace up, a step up. Another time and opportunity to put Africa and Ghana on the map. Thanks, Recording Academy. Happy to be a member of this great family," his tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on June 27, 2023, read.



Many Ghanaians who shared in his joy, thronged various social media platforms to welcome the news and commend the artiste.

But Blakk Rasta opined that there are other important things to focus on instead of celebrating what he described as mediocrity. To him, joining the Grammy Academy does not call for a celebration.



“Ghana celebrates a lot of mediocrity and it hurts me very much,” Blakk said on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



“You’ve joined the academy so what? We want the industry to grow and I know they are encouraging Jamaicans to join the academy. It’s no achievement that you now have voting rights. It could be an achievement in some sense.”



Blakk further mentioned that his comment should not be mistaken as hating on MOGmusic because he respects the gospel musician, and knows his prowess because they worked in the past.



“Your artistes are miming at Afronation Portugal. What are you doing? No disrespect to MOG, he wrote melodies for me to write a love song,” said Blakk Rasta. “It’s not personal but when I saw it, I asked what people are celebrating. People are miming at Afronation. What happened to live band? What happened to creativity? How are you selling the nation? How are you selling the industry? We have to grow.”

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, however, contradicted Blakk Rasta He said: “It is a big achievement for MOG as an artiste and our industry. How do we grow? Don’t we sow before it germinates?”The journalist cited examples of persons who have jubilated over same and how the international media have reported the news of some celebrities joining the Oscar Academy and Grammy Academy.“In the Grammy conversation, to be close to the Grammys, one of the things is to get closer to the academy. I have done proper PR for Blakk Rasta when he was lecturing in the US but nobody said it was mediocre because you’re not the only person to have lectured abroad.

“Do not negate PR. I sharply disagree when you say it’s mediocrity. What MOG is going to do apart from voting, the most important thing he’s going to be doing is considering our music to the board. How do you call this mediocrity?” Arnold added.







The Grammy Academy



A publication on the Grammy Awards official website that announced the development said "As part of our annual marquee membership initiative, the Recording Academy has today officially extended invitations to nearly 3,700 music creators and industry professionals to join its 2023 New Member Class. Of the total invitations sent today, more than 2,800 invitees qualify to become Voting Members and more than 800 invitees qualify to become Professional Members."



Being a member of the Recording Academy, also known as the Grammy Recording Academy, is a significant recognition and privilege within the music industry. The Recording Academy is the organization responsible for organizing and presenting the Grammy Awards, which are widely regarded as the most prestigious music awards globally.

Membership in the Recording Academy is open to music professionals, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and other industry personnel. It offers various benefits and opportunities to its members, including voting rights.



"From voting at the annual GRAMMY Awards to advocating for music people to championing music education and philanthropy, our membership powers everything we do at the Recording Academy. Each year, our membership continues to grow and evolve to reflect the ever-changing music industry, with every new class and every new member helping to cultivate a stronger, more vibrant, and more diverse music community.



"As active members of the Recording Academy, members play a vital role in shaping the future of the music industry locally via their respective Chapters as well as nationally," the Grammy Awards publication added.



