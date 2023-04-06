What is wrong if my girlfriend bought a car and rented a house for me? – Nana Romeo

In the wake of Nana Romeo’s claims that Rev. Nigel Gaisie snatched his girlfriend, who at that time provided his needs, netizens have widely criticized the radio presenter for allowing himself to be sponsored by a woman.

Speaking in an interview with Stacy Amoateng, on the Restoration show, the Accra FM radio presenter, Nana Romeo, recalled some allegations that Rev. Nigel Gaisie had snatched his ‘rich girlfriend.’



“One holiday, I decided to go out with my girlfriend. The lady had been good to me. She bought a car for me, rented an apartment for me and I told him all the good things the lady had done for me. I don’t know if that was what enticed him. The lady and I were about to go to the beach to enjoy the holiday when Nigel called me on the phone that he needed me to check out something for him so I should come over. That was when I introduced the lady to him.



“Later, he started texting the lady, going out on lunch dates. So, his junior pastors were shocked and surprised at his actions and they called me and told me about it. One day, I went to his house. They didn’t grant me access; he called the security personnel to tell me he was not around. Later, he called to apologize about the act and claimed he didn’t know what came over him. The thought of this hurts me so much,” he narrated.



Nana Romeo has since been subjected to public scrutiny after the issue went viral, especially in this part of the world where it is perceived abnormal for women to render financial assistance to men.



However, during his show on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Nana Romeo took a paused along the way and addressed the criticisms.

“I don’t know why people think their view should matter in other people’s lives. We all had a different upbringing. Some people don’t understand why my ex-girlfriend was the one supporting me. They don’t understand that she bought me a car and rented an apartment for me. They have considered it a disgrace. What is disgraceful about this? The fact that I didn’t have and she supported me?



"I am saying this to motivate women to help their men. I am also motivating the men to acknowledge the support when it comes. There is no shyness and embarrassment in this. I am not the type of man who pretends. I am so real and I speak my truth. I want my life story to inspire others,” he averred.



Watch the video below:







EB/AE