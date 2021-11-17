What parliamentarians wore for the 2022 Budget reading

Wed, 17 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the budget for 2022 in parliament today.
GhanaWeb takes a look at what our ministers and parliamentarians wore to parliament.
November 17, 2022, Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government required the sitting of all parliamentarians, and this is how the diverse cultures came to play.
We saw the different representatives in suits, smocks, African prints and many more alluring clothes.
Below are some various ministers and parliamentarians in their signature look:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- 2022 budget will focus on burden-sharing - Finance Ministry consultant
- Mallam Atta, Nima market traders ask Finance Minister to reduce fuel prices
- Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2022 budget today
- 2022 budget: We are already burdened, reduce fuel prices - Ghanaians to government
- 2022 budget will make local industry competitive – Government
- Read all related articles