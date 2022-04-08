What people are saying about Psalm Adjeteyfio’s death online

T.T, Veteran actor

Psalm Adjeteyfio confirmed dead

Psalm Adjeteyfio trends on Twitter after death



Psalm Adjeteyfio battled with heart disease before passing on



Veteran actor of ‘Taxi Driver’ fame, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T, has got social media users and fans devastated.



T.T’s sudden death, which occurred on April 8, 2022, has had the actor trending on Twitter, and many honour memory with the outpouring of messages of condolences.



The news of his death broke when a veteran journalist, Kofi Asare Brako, a.k.a. Abatey, shared a post with a crying emoji announcing his death.

His post read: “The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit on his lifespan. He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home, the source said.”



The son of the late TT is also reported to have confirmed the news to Citi News.



Meanwhile, celebrities like DKB and others have also shared their reactions to the news of the veteran actors’ death.



Check below for some social media reactions on Twitter:





Taxi Driver Season 1 Ep. 1; the birth of "Accra needs my services" & "If you need a taxi, I dey here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days in a year, see yeh!" Psalm Adjeteyfio, a.k.a TT gave us one of the best childhood memories on TV as a Ghanaian.



Rest in Peace Legend????️ https://t.co/vdpJzTCmGY pic.twitter.com/o4TVZP9cz2 — Africa's 'Larry King'???????????? (@OleleSalvador) April 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Sir. You played your part in this world ❤️????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/3DHRgStfkI — KING SKIPPER_GH ???????? ???????????????????????? (@Kingskipper_GH) April 8, 2022

SAD NEWS ????????: Rest in peace legend Psalm Adjetey-fio aka TT of taxi driver fame pic.twitter.com/So4siSNynt — AMA ADEPA ???? (@Etwepaa) April 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Sam Adjeteyfio aka Taxi Driver???????? pic.twitter.com/OYpjjxiuGT — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) April 8, 2022