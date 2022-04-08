2
What people are saying about Psalm Adjeteyfio’s death online

T.t Dead T.T, Veteran actor

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Psalm Adjeteyfio confirmed dead

Psalm Adjeteyfio trends on Twitter after death

Psalm Adjeteyfio battled with heart disease before passing on

Veteran actor of ‘Taxi Driver’ fame, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T, has got social media users and fans devastated.

T.T’s sudden death, which occurred on April 8, 2022, has had the actor trending on Twitter, and many honour memory with the outpouring of messages of condolences.

The news of his death broke when a veteran journalist, Kofi Asare Brako, a.k.a. Abatey, shared a post with a crying emoji announcing his death.

His post read: “The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit on his lifespan. He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home, the source said.”

The son of the late TT is also reported to have confirmed the news to Citi News.

Meanwhile, celebrities like DKB and others have also shared their reactions to the news of the veteran actors’ death.

Check below for some social media reactions on Twitter:













