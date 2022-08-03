What’s this fake love? – King Promise scolds Archipalago

A claim by musician Archipalago that his efforts made Wizkid call King Promise on a London stage has been shot down by the ‘Chop Life’ hitmaker who maintained that he has been a friend of the Nigerian singer for years.

King Promise in an interview on The Delay Show indicated that Archipalago’s decision to take credit for what ensued on stage is preposterous because Archipalago saw him having a good time with Wizkid even before he [Archipalago] tried to get closer to them, an attempt that was nearly thwarted by the security detail.



“I’ve known Wizkid before I blew up. He was my friend even before I got a hit song so when I hear stuff like that, it’s funny,” King Promise told Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), host of the show.



“I remember seeing this guy [Archipalago] in Vegas, I was performing at the same show Wizkid was headlining and before I went on stage, he saw me, came to me and he was like ‘big fan, I love you’ and I wake up on the internet and he goes to say some other things about me and I’m like ‘what’s this fake love?’ It’s unnecessary.”



Giving an account of what happened on the night of the said event, King Promise said: “When I finished performing, I was going to see Wizkid because he was about to go on stage just to wish him good luck. When I got there, Wizkid saw me, we were having a good time and I saw Achipalago trying to get in there and the security was trying to stop him…”



He advised Archipalago to desist from spreading falsehood.

“Shouts to Archipalago. Do your thing, brother but no fake love. Stop that,” King Promise said.





BB