What the hell! - Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy

Veteran gospel singer, Stella Aba Seal has issued a warning to all stakeholders in the gospel ministry to desist from using her image to publicize their events without her prior consent while chastising younger colleague, Obaapa Christy, for trespassing.

According to the celebrated singer who is famed for songs including 'Gyem Taataa' and 'Okura Yen Mu', she will take on anybody who flouts her directive.



"This goes to all stakeholders, pastors, bishops, archbishops, programme organizers, choirs, whoever you are. Do not put my picture on a flyer without my permission," she said.



Stella Steal recently called out Obaapa Christy in a Facebook post for using her to 'lure' music lovers to her 20th-anniversary show. A livid Stella Seal stated that Obaapa Christy's decision to put her on an official flyer without her permission was an insult.



Speaking further in an interview with Ola Michael on OKAY FM, Stella noted that some singers will not show up for Obaapa Christy's event because they have other businesses to attend to on the same date, stressing that they also did not give their consent to organisers.



"I was even outside the country, just imagine a grown woman like me who has laid the foundation for you. I just said that I didn't know anything about it so I have taken myself out of it. I never said her programme was fake. That particular flyer, Tagoe Sisters who has been advertised has a show on the same day at Akosombo.

"Personally, it is an insult, it is an insult to put me on a ticketed show without my concern. You are taking money and deceiving my lovers. Someone will purposely attend the programme because they want to hear my timeless songs or Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Tagoe Sisters. We the older generation of singers have a different clientele and just imagine them coming to the show and feeling disappointed because they didn't see us. You lied to the public and it will go bad against me. I am speaking for myself...I, Yaa Henewaa, do not like that," she warned.



On suggestions that Obaapa Christy's intention was to honour her at the event, the veteran, without mincing words, said the approach was repugnant, to say the least.



“What the hell! How can you celebrate your veterans and be this rude and disrespectful?” she fumed with rage.



Check out the video below:



