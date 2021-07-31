What you may have missed on Twitter this week

9-year-old Oswald trended on social media for days when his 'Our Day' list went viral

Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. In case you missed it, here is a curation of some big moments that took place on #TwitterGhana this week.

Our Day GH: 9-year-old Oswald brings Ghana to a standstill as his letter reminding his mom about his Our day leaves the door of love wide open



In what is about to be one of the most sought-after celebrations of this conventional milestone, a Primary 3 pupil who sought to petition his mother about a list of items for his OurDay celebration, is now the talk of the town after users and huge brands came together to make his day a memorable.



No Pressure Album: Shatta Wale shows love to Sarkodie; rallies Support for Rapper’s Upcoming Album



Dance Hall Artiste Shatta Wale has thrown his support behind Sarkodie as he prepares to release his new album, “No Pressure.” In a tweet, he called on all Ghanaians to support the rapper when the project is finally released.



Eazzy to drop her new single this Friday

The “Wengeze” hitmaker, Mildred Ashong acknowledged in showbiz as Eazzyfirstlady was also on the trending list this week. She disclosed in a tweet about releasing her new song #OnlyOne this Friday. This generated buzz on Twitter. Read more from the thread here



Black Sherif ‘Second Sermon’ garners 2 Million Views in a week



blacksherif_ latest track ‘second sermon’ has hit 2 million views in a week. blacksherif_ has been most sought-after Ghanaian musician due to his ability to blend high-life and drill music. In his tweet, he introduced the track to his Twitter followers and it’s receiving massive comments. The song highlights the struggles the majority of the youth face. Follow the conversation here



Mr. Drew receives a customized Arsenal Jersey from Thomas Partey



In a tweet saying ‘see who got me a jersey’ @Thomaspartey22 God bless you’ Mr drew couldn’t hide his joy after receiving a customized Arsenal jersey from the midfielder. The two met at the ‘Ghana party in the Park’ event in London last weekend.

BBNaija begins, Lydia Forson tweets about new housemates



BBNaija has been trending all week. Actress Lydia Forson in a tweet shared the housemates for the sixth edition of the show dubbed ‘Shine ya Eye’. Read more about the comments on the show here You can also get all the live updates on the show from here



