What you probably don’t know about morning erections in men

Having a boner or erections first thing in the morning is absolutely normal.

These ‘spontaneous’ erections commonly happen to younger men, although some old men still experience it.



It is essential to know that morning erections are a sign of good erectile function and cardiovascular health, so, men who are still experiencing it in old age should know that their penis is still growing strong.



Here are some other facts you probably do not know about morning erections.



They happen multiple times all through the night till morning



The morning erection is not really just a ‘morning culture,’ rather, it is something that happens all throughout the night. Up to five times a night, in fact.

The real term for morning erections is known as ‘nocturnal penile tumescence’ (NPT).



The word ‘nocturnal’ is used in this sense, because morning erections are typically the last in a series of erections that occur at night as a man sleeps.



They boost nerve health



Erections are caused by the parasympathetic nervous system, the system in charge of “rest and relaxation.”



This is opposite to the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for your fight or flight response.

However, experiencing nocturnal erections or morning erections are a sign that your parasympathetic nervous system is functioning well.



Testosterone levels are high during this period



Testosterone reaches peak levels first thing in the morning, which is often enough to cause an erection even without physical stimulation.



This means morning erection in men, is an indication that their testosterone levels are healthy.



Unconscious penis exercises resulting in erections at night and morning

Just because your brain is in relax mode while you sleep, doesn’t mean that it is unaware of everything that happens around you.



If men touch themselves in their sleep or if their partner touches them, the physical stimulation could set off the natural process of an erection, while they are still unconscious.



Similarly, erections could happen from about three to five times, about half an hour each, without the penis being touched at night.



