What your favorite celebrities wore to 23rd VGMA

VGMA Red Carpet Some personalities at the event

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

23rd VGMA held

Celebrities show up in style for awards event

KiDi crowned Artiste of the Year

For an event characterized by razzmatazz, pomp and pageantry, it was expected that patrons would throng the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in style and indeed some understood the assignment as they showed up looking splendid.

Stars across industries including TV, film, and music did not disappoint. There was plenty of red on display as well as sparkling gowns from female celebrities.

The males on the other hand donned suits, African prints, and other beautifully designed outfits, attracting the cameras and eyeballs.

The red carpet of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was hosted by actor James Gardener and broadcaster Serwaa Amihere.

The event saw performances from KiDi, King Promise, Ohemaa Mercy, Camidoh, Kelvyn Boy, Black Sherif, among others.

KiDi was adjudged Artiste of the Year while Black Sherif who was a contender walked home with Best New Artiste of the Year.





