What your favourite celebs wore to the 2022 BET Awards

BET AWARDS 2022 STYLE .png Ceebrities at the 2022 BET Awards

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 BET Awards went down on Sunday, June 26, with some celebrities turning out on the red carpet in style to cement their names in fashion with their well-put-together outfits.

This year's ceremony was hosted by actress, Taraji P. Henson, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

It was a big night for Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Tems, who grabbed the award for Best Collaboration and Best International Act, respectively.

Also, Fireboy DML graced the international stage to perform his hit songs including 'Peru' and his latest single 'Playboy'.

The red carpet witnessed some of the worst-dressed celebrities.

However, the best-dressed personalities reigned and saved the day by serving different looks.

Check out some of our favourite picks below:

Tems



Lizzo



Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

Mary J. Blige



Chloe Bailey



Marsai Martin

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls



Diddy



Ari Lennox

