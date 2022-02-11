Whatever he does is not my business - Michy addresses ‘Shatta Wale’ tag

Michy

Michy, formerly known as Shatta Michy has expressed her displeasure over people constantly linking her with Shatta Wale’s antics.

According to the budding actress, the past should be left in the past. Diamond Michelle Gbagonah has urged Ghanaians to focus on her achievements instead of dragging her in Shatta Wale’s mud.



“You all should give me a break. If you want to talk about me. I think you can see that I am doing a good job with my child. I am doing a good job trying to be a better person, and unconsciously I am inspiring so many young girls.”



Michy’s submission comes on the heels of Shatta Wale’s utterances labelling Jackie Appiah as a call girl. During an interview on KingdomPlus FM, the host asked her if she had any comments since she used to be in an intimate relationship with Shatta Wale.

“Honestly, Uncle Pee, I feel people should let people move on. The fact that you were associating with somebody or associated with somebody doesn’t mean that every minute you have to keep dragging them. We’ve both moved on, so whatever he does is not my business.



My focus is my work, my son, and my elevation in this life because I have come a very long way. And everybody dragging me and trying to tag along with something I have left in my past s not healthy", she said.



Michy and Shatta Wale dated for a while. They have a child called Majesty.