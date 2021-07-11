When I did 'borga borga' in 2012, I had never travelled - Sarkodie

• Sarkodie is a very well travelled musician who has played at concerts the world over

• One of his early tracks is 'borga borga' which talks about migration



• According to him, he hadn't travelled out of the country when he released that track



Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie, has revealed that as of 2012 he hadn't travelled out of the country yet.



Between then and now, he is one of Ghana's most travelled artistes having performed across the continent and the world at top concerts.



Speaking about how he manages to draw inspiration relative to issues around which he composes songs, Sarkodie said everyday life experience of himself and others remained key.



He told Y102.5FM’s Naa Dzama on the Myd Morning Radio Show late last week that his life journey and stories of others caused him to "learn a lot from situations I find myself and sometimes those I don’t.”

He particularly cited the case of his 2012 hit track, 'Borga Borga' which was produced by GYO and Phamous Philms and on which he featured J-Town.



“When I did Borga Borga, I had never travelled but I knew that people come back and tell us what is happening there so you will have to observe. I think every creative has that but I think there is levels to it.



“I take things very literal so your words you speak to me today could inspire the next music I make,” he added.



The 36-year-old is currently promoting his 'No Pressure' album which is set to be released on 30th July, 2021.



The album was initially to be released on 9th July, 2021 but due to a hold-up in clearing some samples, the album release date was rescheduled.



'Borga Borga' is themed around the issue of migration where people believe travelling overseas is the only way to make it in life.

Sarkodie through his lyrics seeks to debunk that notion citing the hardships associated with seeking to leave one's homeland and the harsh experiences many face abroad.



Incidentally the video is shot in multiple locations including on a tarmac, in an aircraft and with shots from different locations around the world. It has been viewed over 60,000 times on YouTube as at the time of filing this report.



