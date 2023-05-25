When Tina Tuner visited Ghana during Soul to Soul Concert in 1971

Tina Tuner nicknamed the Queen of Rock and Roll passed away on Wednesday, May 2023, at age 83 and has since been celebrated for her impact in music.

American singer and songwriter, Wilson Pickett's Soul to Soul Concert train landed on the shores of Ghana in 1971, with some of the best musicians including Ike & Tina Turner on board.



Tina and her team received a warm welcome amidst cheers and cultural displays when they touched down in Ghana.



The Soul to Soul Concert also dubbed the 'African Woodstock' was widely attended by an estimated 30,000 people on March 6, 1971, at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Other performers included Staple Singers, Santana, Roberta Flack, Guy Warren, Damas Choir and others.



A statement by Tina's representative that confirmed her death revealed that she had battled with a long illness. On May 24 she gave up the ghost in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

As the world celebrates the life of his iconic singer and dancer, we take a look at her visit to Ghana with her former husband, the late Ike Tuner who was also a singer.



Ike & Tina Turner were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and produced monster hits including 'River Deep – Mountain High' and 'Proud Mary' which were later inducted into the Grammys Hall of Fame.



Following Tina Tuner's divorce from Ike, she became a powerhouse and released hit songs including 'The Best', 'What's Love Got To Do With This', 'Acid Queen', 'I Don't Wanna Fight'.



The Queen of Rock and Roll will be remembered for her energetic and wild performances that kept her audience on their feet.















Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

OPD/BB