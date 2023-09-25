When an NCA official is your sugar daddy, you can’t tweet? – Bridget Otoo jabs former friend over #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Ghanaian media persoanlity, Bridget Otoo

As tempers flared on social media and attacks were directed at celebrities who failed to participate in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, Bridget Otoo subtly chided an influential former friend who was said to have rebuked tweeps for her refusal to join the protest.

The popular broadcaster who has a longstanding feud with the said former friend, in what has been described as a sarcastic and revealing post, suggested that being a secret lover to one of the officials of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has kept the hands of the former friend tied and lips sealed.



“Is it true that when one of the NCA officials is your Sugar Daddy, you can’t tweet? #OccupyJorbiHouse,” Bridget’s statement on Twitter read.



In a subsequent tweet, Bridget Otoo threatened to expose an unidentified lady. Bridget Otoo vowed to pay her back for causing her embarrassment in the past. She referenced a leaked video from her wedding she claimed was leaked by the said lady which captured her husband dodge a kiss, a situation which subjected her to mockery.



“That idiot will regret the day she leaked the video. I haven’t even started. I am giving her five years to rest. When I start, nobody should call and tell me to cool off. When the wedding videos came out, you all laughed at me. So however, I chose to deal with this idiot is my problem. She will deactivate when I start. I am giving her five years to chill,” Bridget Otoo added.



Her statements have since stirred confusion with netizens trying to unravel who she is referring to.

Bridget Otoo’s wedding video brouhaha



Bridget on Saturday, August 13, 2022, tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, in a private ceremony at Sekondi.



The event was attended by some close associates who shared videos online. One of the videos captured Dr. Tetteh shying away from kissing Bridget Otoo, footage which stoked controversy as many read different meanings into it.



Bridget Otoo subsequently made some social media posts that courted conversation a few days after the wedding.

"Would you consider someone a friend if they deliberately posted a horrible video of you for people to insult, attack, and ruin your day? Not one but multiple videos?" her tweet read.



While it was unclear whether or not her post was linked to her wedding, observers asserted that some friends had stepped on the toes of the broadcaster as they concluded that she was unhappy about the decision by “a friend” to circulate the video.



In a separate tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "Sometimes you know someone is a bad person but you still make excuses for them until they hurt you real bad, then you stop making excuses and face the ugly truth!"



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations, which were organized by Democracy Hub, were a protest against corruption and mismanagement of the economy. It was held between September 21 and 23 and garnered thousands of Ghanaians, including celebrities.













