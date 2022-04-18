1
Menu
Entertainment

When 'we were we' P-Square begged to be like us - Music group FBS

Video Archive
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why P-Square wanted to be like FBS

FBS claims Nigerians copied their beat

FBS says Ghana music hasn't progressed

Music group, FBS has blamed the woes of local artistes on the failure of the Ghana music industry to promote their craft reasons why Nigerians, who one time looked up to them have now taken over the scene.

The group who have been missing in action for years has recalled the time when their colleagues in Nigeria begged to be like them.

According to Abass Najo and Amenu Najo, Nigerians copied and sampled beats by Ghanaians just to make hit songs.

Speaking to Sir Roy on his show 'Let's Talk Entertainment', Amenu Najo of FBS disclosed that award-winning Nigerian artistes, P-Square, begged to be like them at the time when they were making waves with their songs.

The 'Oldman Boogey' singers disclosed that all the songs that came from Nigeria were sampled from foreign music but now, they have found their foot in the industry resulting in their artiste winning and gaining Grammy Award nominations.

"See what Nigerians are doing. They started by copying our (Ghanaian) music. When we were we, they were doing copyright. They just sampled the foreign songs direct.

"A group called P-Square saw FBS either 2002 or 2003 in Nigeria and before we started our show, they open the floor with Michael Jackson's song. After we finished, they even begged to come to our hotel to say 'FBS please we want to become like you'... I swear, let social media carry it...They (P-Square) will remember this, they said they wanted to be like FBS and they took over the world within a short time and we see them copying and taking over 'Oldman Boogey' and copying our beats. We see them... I remember them saying they copy our style and Ghanaians are just there, what is wrong with us?" he quizzed.

Watch the interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story