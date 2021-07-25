When you meet your enemies in a room, upset them! – Afia Schwarzenegger replies Wendy Shay

•Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to Wendy Shay’s subtle shades
• In her response, she described Wendy Shay as an enemy
•Afia Schwarzenegger and Wendy Shay have been at logger heads since 2018
After receiving what many have termed the ‘clap back of the century’ from Wendy Shay, Afia Schwarzenegger has hit back at the ‘Shay on You’ hitmaker.
It can be recalled that Wendy Shay who is alleged to have been silently beefing Afia Schwarzenegger threw a shade at the comedienne for dancing to her songs while she was performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK launch in Accra.
In what was supposed to be her final words on stage, Wendy seized the opportunity to throw jabs at her nemesis (Afia Schwarzenegger) who was captured vigorously dancing to her popular song ‘Stevie Wonder’.
“If you work hard and God blesses you, even your enemies will dance for you.” Wendy boldly said as she exited the stage.
But responding to Wendy, Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video of herself dancing to Celestine Donkor’s ‘Agbe Bolo’ song with the caption;
“When you meet 80% of your enemies in one room. Do your best to upset them more! Give them reasons to call their mallam and cry. After all their wishes failed. Dear Celestine Donkor thank you for this song, the 1st day I heard it I cried...it was tears of joy, tears of testimony. Indeed I never knew he will favour me this way!!!!! Ps: I am fucking annoying and I LOVE it.”
Perhaps Afia’s comments were to imply that it wasn’t only Wendy Shay’s song she danced to.
The cause of Wendy Shay and Afia Schwarzenegger’s feud
Wendy’s comments were borne out of some ‘damning’ statements Afia made about her some three years ago.
One can recall that Afia Schwarzenegger was unhappy about Wendy’s recruitment into the Ruftown Music Label in 2018. She once stated during her ‘Political Police’ show that the ‘Uber driver’ hitmaker will never succeed.
“She can never achieve what Ebony achieved. Her songs are not nice, her talent is weak. She lacks confidence, style. Mark my words, she will never succeed.” These were Afia Schwarzenegger’s exact words to Wendy Shay.
