Whenever his girlfriend visited, I excused them – Ernest Opoku recalls 8-year stay with Oware Junior

Ernest Opoku Jnr.

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Jnr. has shared insights into his eight-year journey living under the same roof as fellow gospel artist Oware Junior.

This chapter in their lives unfolded when Ernest Opoku faced hardships following the unfortunate demise of his father, and Oware Junior generously provided him with shelter.



The father’s demise in 1999, according to Ernest Opoku, made him consider some options, including being a shoemaker for eight years before meeting Oware Junior, with whom he shared the next eight years of his life.



“I went to Atwea Mountains and God revealed himself to me that He was going to use me to win souls through songs,” he said on The Delay Show on September 24, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb.



“From there, I moved with Oware Junior. We lived at Buokrom. I served him for about eight years. I washed his clothes, and accompanied him to events by holding his bag.”



“He had rented a single room and graciously allowed me to stay there. We shared the same bed,” Ernest Opoku added.

According to the singer, Oware Junior, at the time was not married but was deeply committed to a relationship with a lady named Kukua, whom he intended to marry. He mentioned that when Kukua paid visits he exited the room for Oware Junior and Kukua to have some privacy.



“Whenever she came to visit, I would leave and return later when they’re done with their meeting,” he said but added that “their plans for marriage were thwarted due to issues related to her character.”



Ernest Opoku said after spending eight years with Oware Junior, his meeting with one Yeboah Sekyere marked a turning point in his career. Through that meeting, he recorded his first single ‘Onyame Di Hene’ which was released in 2004, a song that became a hit.



Ernest Opoku now boasts of an 8-bedroom house at Kromoase in Ashanti Region, which according to him, was built right after leaving Oware Junior’s end following the hit song he produced.





