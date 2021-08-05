Where are the ‘dumsor’ celebrities? They are hypocrites – Ghanaians descend on celebs

Celebrities who took a front-row seat in spearheading the campaign were not present

Most Ghanaian celebrities were absent from the #FixTheCountry demonstration grounds, which took place yesterday, 4th August 2021. Social media is asking, “Ah! So where the celebs dey?“

FixTheCountry agenda started on social media and then spilled onto the streets of Accra, where well-meaning Ghanaians joined in.



Some celebrities who took a front-row seat in spearheading the campaign were not present at the forefront on the protest grounds.



So then tweeps are asking, where are our celebrities? Efia Odo, who has been a force on the #FixTheCountry, was not available to march with the people as they petition better governance from the country.



Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Lydia Forson, Wendy Shay, and all others who have chipped in, since the campaign went viral were nowhere to be found on the grounds.

But all was not lost when DKB made an appearance and charge the youth to keep pushing for the better. Some other notable people were present at the march. Thankfully, the demonstration started and ended peacefully.







