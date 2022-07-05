Where are the regional theatres you promised? - Clemento Suarez questions Nana Addo

Clemento Suarez

Creative art players voted for NPP because of the promise to build regional theatres, Clemento Suarez



Famous Ghanaian comedian, and comic rapper, Clemento Suarez, has called on President Akufo-Addo to fulfil his promise to construct regional theatres throughout the country.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), in their 2016 manifesto, promised to put up theatres in all regions of the country. However, after five years in office, this manifesto promise is yet to be actualized.



According to Clemento Suarez, the promise to construct regional theatres came as a big relief to Ghanaians, especially those in the creative industry, for which many players voted for the president and the NPP.



The comedian believes that the construction of these facilities would boost the arts industry and increase revenue generation.

“In both the 2016 and 2020 manifestos of the NPP, the President promised to put up regional theatres, but to date, no show. Mr. President, Mr President, we are waiting,” Clemento Suarez made this known in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Regarding his career as a comedian in Ghana, Clemento Suarez said that beating out well-known musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy for an Emmy Award and helping to launch the careers of upcoming comics are by far his greatest accomplishments.



He said, “I was in the same category with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy so for me to come up tops, I was very happy. Aside from awards, my biggest achievement is my ability to pave way for my juniors to make a living out of stage acting and comedy. To see people happy makes me happy, not just make them laugh but get fulfilment from it.”







