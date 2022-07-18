Where are the regional theatres you promised? - Emmanuel Yeboah asks govt

Kumawood actors, Emmanuel Yeboah and Matilda Asare on set

Source: Akua Asaa

Kumawood actor, Emmanuel Yeboah, (Kobby Jumper) has reminded President Nana Akufo-Addo about his campaign promise of building theatres in some selected regions.

According to the president, that would be the government's efforts in reviving the movie industry, which to some critics, has collapsed.



With almost 2 years to end his second term in government, Kobby Jumper in an interview has stated that the president is yet to fulfil his promise.



"Nana Addo made a promise to us in the movie industry in their manifesto that he and the NPP are going to build theatres in some 4 regions and also will revive cinemas in every region for us but we have seen nothing.



“One Region One Cinema” and we have just 2 years left for NPP’s term of office to be over and we have not seen just a single cinema,” he told blogger Akua Asaa.



He pleaded with the president and the NPP government to see to it that



“Maybe the cinemas were built but we are not in the known, that’s why we plead with Akufo-Addo to come out to show us because most of us, personally, that promise is what made us go round and campaigned for Akufo-Addo to come to power, so we are waiting for the cinemas.

"They should build us the cinemas they promised us in their manifesto! We have the manifesto with us and they said point blank that they will build us cinemas which would stop the TV stations from dubbing Indian movies and Telenovelas into our Twi language.



The actor is part of the leading voices in the entertainment industry, who openly and publicly campaigned for the New Patriotic Party to attain power in 2016 and 2020.



However, he told this reporter that he is disappointed.



“I Emmanuel Yeboah openly supported NPP because of the promise for the cinemas, my campaign video with a colleague was posted on all social media handles of the President. We did this out of a pure sacrifice for our industry and not for money. After the campaign, not even the President nor even a big wing of the party has invited us to the Jubilee House.”



The Actor is on set shooting a captivating TV series yet to hit your TV screens dubbed “Dufie”.