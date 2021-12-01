Where in the bible is seductive dancing an abomination – Wendy Shay hits back at critics

Wendy Shay

Artiste signed to Ruff Town Records Wendy Shay has expressed worry over the hypocrisy in the Ghanaian society.

Weeks ago, the songstress born Wendy Addo confessed to have taken Christ as her Lord and personal saviour.



That meant that all old things are gone and she is now brand new, however, she will continue to work because of “no food for the lazy”.



The songstress has released a new song and as part of the activation process for the song, has introduced the #breakmywaistchallenge where young ladies are seen in video twerking their waist off as they dance to the song.



The singer also released a video of herself “breaking her waist” but has been criticized for dancing in a seductive manner.

Reacting to the criticism, Wendy Shay indicated that being born again has nothing to do with dancing and therefore called on her critics to point to which part of the bible that talks against dancing.



She said “What has dancing to my song got to do with me being born again? Can the So-called holier than thou people show me the chapter in the Bible that says you can’t dance ?.. abeg allow me to Break My Waist Ghana wake up”.



