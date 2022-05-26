Where is Barima Sidney?

Barima Sidney

GhanaWeb Feature

One of the musicians who gained profound prominence through his audacious political songs that sought not to entertain people but vehemently and, in some cases, cunningly, criticize governments is Barima Sidney, GhanaWeb has observed.



Barima’s piercing lyrics, beautiful melodies and enthralling instrumentation are enough to court the admiration of some people who are able to relate to the subject matter. Predictably, the songs evoke anger and dissatisfaction from sympathizers of the political party in power, some of whom, according to the musician, threatened to cause him harm.



Unbowed by threats on his life and perhaps the possibility of losing fans who may belong to the political party and government he is attacking in his songs, Barima Sidney has not shied away from composing songs about how leadership has failed the country as well as the unbearable hardships citizens may be going through. It is for this reason he earned the tag ‘controversial’ – a word he happily claimed on his ‘Scent No’ song although that piece was a commercial song.



“Manka a, hwan na obeka? Momma menka, controversial, first-class,” the Hiplife veteran rapped. Which is to say “If I don’t talk about it, who would? Let me voice out, I’m a first-class controversial rapper.”



In fact, even ‘Scent No’ later turned out to be political as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) used it as a campaign song for the 2004 Presidential Election which saw John Agyekum Kufour rise from being a presidential candidate to President of the country. Unlike his other controversial songs that touched on national issues, ‘Scent No’ until its adoption, was just a commercial song.

Undoubtedly, Barima’s songs on socio-political issues have engendered conversations and many would wish there were more of his sort in the Ghanaian music industry to speak truth to power and cause a change in the narrative.



Sounding figurative in 2011, Barima likened the country’s economic situation to a new car with insurmountable problems. Of course, the last thing anyone that buys a brand-new car expects is to have to deal with mechanical faults. And so, when John Atta Mills had succeeded John Agyekum Kufuor after beating Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the presidential elections, a below-par performance was the least expected.



Sidney assembled Kwame A Plus, Reggie Zippy and Nana Oheneba on ‘Enko Yie’ – an Akan phrase translated as ‘worse than is usual’ and represented the situation with different scenarios.







With Appietus on the beat, Sidney also released ‘Colour TV’ on which he also sounded metaphorical. The song which spoke about regrets contained a similar message as ‘Enko Yie’ as he compared a previous administration (Coloured TV) to the then current administration which he described as a ‘Black and White TV’. Essentially, the qualities of a ‘Colour TV’ surpass that of a ‘Black and White’; and so, ditching the former for the latter is suicidal.





In 2007, his prominence soared with the release of ‘African Money’. Produced by Moris Babyface, the high-tempo song with a Francophone flavour that featured Nana Oheneba and Moris was focused on how some African leaders were greedily amassing worth at the expense of citizens. The concern was ‘how to bridge the gap’.







The same message was highlighted on ‘Sikadie Basaa’ in 2015. Featuring the country’s most controversial sports presenter, Countryman Songo, corruption was the subject matter of the song as they fought for transparency in the administration of the country. It also captured the enormity of the economic hardship in the country at the time; power outages, armed robbery and other social vices that were crippling the progress of the country.





It is instructive to mention that in 2020, Barima Sydney released a song titled ‘Papa No’ following a beef between actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel. The two were alleged to have engaged in the brawl with a politician at the centre of the controversy. They failed to mention the name of the said politician. The unidentified man was only referred to as 'Papa No' in their conversations.



With the current economic crisis and the countless controversies that have engulfed the country, one would expect controversial Barima Sidney who has been in the music industry for over twenty-five (25) years to do what he is good at.



His silence has been loud!