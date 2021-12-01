Whether feature or your own, a Grammy nomination is a win – Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian Actress, Nana Ama Mc Brown

Ghanaian actress and entertainment show host Nana Ama McBrown has wadded into the Grammy brouhaha as she congratulates Rocky Dawuni and Stonebwoy for their Grammy nominations.

During a sit-in session of her United Showbiz show last Saturday, Nana Ama McBrown shared her thoughts about ‘who-a-Grammy-nominee-is-or-is-not’ rumpus. According to her, a feature on a nominated album is as good as having your own body of work nominated.



“To mention the artiste who featured him on their songs. They are all Jamaicans… So it is their song that Stonebwoy featured on, which has been nominated for a Grammy. And Ghana is also taking some accolades.



“They have been nominated, and Stonebwoy also featured on those albums. So, at least we are all standing at the Grammy too, or? Because if they win, Stonebowy will also get his plaque.”

Nana Ama McBrown also revealed that a Grammy win is infectious. And thus, everyone on a winning album (including features) would receive a bit of the prize.



“Everyone who is featured on it will get their plaque. I mean, won’t it be so good that Stonebwoy will bring a plaque from Grammy, whether feature or on your own?”



She concluded by applauding Rocky Dawuni and Stonebwoy for putting Ghana on the international radar.