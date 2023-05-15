Whether my parents are proud of me for smoking wee for 7 years or not, I smoked – Oseikrom Sikanii

Oseikrom Sikanii

Oseikrom Sikanii boasts of his ability to live without cannabis for five days having been addicted to the herb for seven years but the musician is unperturbed about whether or not his parents will be proud he did drugs.

In his interview on The Delay Show aired on May 14, 2023, Oseikrom Sikanii said he denied ever doing drugs whenever his parents questioned him. According to him, his parents chanced on a video that captured him smoking. In addition to that, some people who knew he smoked the substance reported him to his parents.



However, under no circumstance did they catch him in the act.



“Whether they are proud or not, I’ve smoked. My father knows it’s my past,” said Osikani who disclosed he “learnt how to smoke when I came to the streets.”



“I started smoking about 7 years ago. I can’t say whether smoking is good or bad.”



The musician mentioned that he struggled to quit smoking cannabis but has eventually been able to quit. “It was difficult to quit but now, I don’t smoke. I’ve not smoked for the past five days. At first, I couldn’t go a day without smoking so I can say I’ve stopped.”

Born Hansford Brefo, Oseikrom Sikanii who is the first of three siblings, said he is from a wealthy family. His father, according to him, left Ghana for Germany when he [Sikani] was a year old.



He stated that his name 'Sikanii' which is translated to the English language as 'wealthy man' is not a facade because his parents are wealthy and he is equally a wealthy man.



"I can't count the number of houses my father has. Where I reside now is one of the numerous houses my father has and it's a nine-bedroom edifice. I have luxurious cars as well," Sikanii argued.







