Which Ghanaian artiste headlined a show in Nigeria this Xmas? - Shatta Wale quizzes

Ghanaian dancehall giant, Shatta Wale, has once again defended his claim that Nigerians do not promote Ghanaian artiste in their country with more evidence.



Shatta Wale having observed all the major shows that went down in Nigeria this festive session has questioned why no Ghanaian artiste headlined any major event in the most populated West African country.



According to the leader of the Shatta Movement, musicians from Nigeria were billed for almost every major show in Ghana this December but that can not be said in the case of Nigerians.

"Which Ghanaian artiste headlined a show in Nigeria this Christmas Br3da Hustle ooooo Mek u come tell me ur grand mama na witch #Godfirst," read Shatta Wale's tweet dated December 28.



Shatta has noted that Nigerians have been ungrateful to Ghana and other Africa states when it comes to giving prominence to their artistes.



"I don’t need Nigerian music industry to hit, I need to let those so called Naija fans and industry players to know ..Gh industry and Gh fans supported them when they needed fame so bad, so they should appreciate and say thank you not only to Ghana but Africa as a whole," read Shatta's tweet.



Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Wizkid headlined the 2021 Afrochella Festival which went down at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.



The likes of Davido, Omay Lay, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Jeoboy, Ckay, Oxlade, Adekunle Gold were all billed for shows in Ghana.

