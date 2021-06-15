Whiles my colleagues were busy in the classroom, I was busy in the bedroom - Man narrates

Source: SVTV Africa

A 70-year-old man, John Amissah, has recounted some bad choices he made in his youth.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Mr Amissah revealed that while in school, he missed most of his classes because he was busy in a room with a lady which cost him his education.



“I ran from my hometown after our final results came out. I did not pass the exam. So I had to come and hustle in Accra.



"I was focused on women more than my books. I have nine children now and the firstborn is 50-years-old,” he revealed.



He added that closing the door to education cost him a lot because he lost a promotion due to the lack of a certificate.

“I quit the job because I had worked there for years without a certificate. Soon after I ventured into the trade. I've been selling yam from the 80s,” Mr Amissah disclosed.



He advised the youth to focus on school and avoid wayward lifestyles.



Watch the video below:



