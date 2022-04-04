0
White Lady who speaks Ga fluently not happy with how people defecate openly at the beaches

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ga Canadian Lady, Edna Caren popularly known for her fluency in Ga has admonished her Ga people to stop open defecation at the beaches.

Open defecation is the practise of defecating in open fields, waterways and open trenches without any proper disposal of human excreta.

Speaking in an interview exclusively in the Ga dialect with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the Canadian Ghanaian lady pleaded with the Ga people who openly defecate at the beaches to put a stop to it.

According to Edna, there is money here in Ghana, therefore if we do things right by keeping our beaches clean, tourism will be boosted in the country and that will attract more investors to invest in Ghana to continue our developmental agenda.

