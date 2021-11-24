Whitemoney kneels to thank God as he makes his first trip outside Nigeria

Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney

Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition have finally made their trip to Dubai after some inconveniences.

One can recall that whiles boarding the plane, some reality stars returned home due to a 'no leg space' on the plane.



However, the remaining stars finally arrived in Dubai, and the winner of the season, Whitemoney was also present.



Apparently, this will be his first trip outside the country.



Upon arrival at the Dubai airport, Whitemoney knelt down to give gratitude to God for granting him a travel opportunity.

He also thanked God for a safe journey.



Watch the video



