Whitney Dee suggests ways artistes can make the music industry better

Whitney Dee, Ghanaian US-based Singer

Ghanaian US-based Singer and Writer, Whitney Dee has proposed some ways her fellow colleague artistes can make the Ghanaian music industry better.

Sharing from her experience, how the US music industry works, she shared that there are a few corrections she feels should be made, in order to help our music industry grow.



Sharing some of these suggestions in an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she said, “Don’t only focus on promoting your music in Ghana. Travel to other countries to promote it there as well it helps you to get fans all around”.



From her observation, a lot of Ghanaian artistes only focus on promoting their music here which she sees as a mistake because “You should aim for your music to be out there in other countries and not only in Ghana”.



She mentioned that, it is advisable to travel to other African countries and promote their songs which does not happen with a lot of Ghanaian musicians except a few.

Citing Nigerians as an example she said, “Nigerians are known for doing this a lot so even in the US some people hear Ghanaian songs and mistake them for Nigerian songs because they hear and see more of the Nigerian songs than the Ghanaian”.



Whitney also shared that it is important for artistes, to connect with their fans.



She believes doing this will help their fans gain more interest in their music and, “It makes them feel part like they are a part of you”.



She disclosed, that she is currently working on releasing a single and is still writing more songs as she and her team are also planning to put together an outdoor event for her fans.