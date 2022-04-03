2
Menu
Entertainment

Who has the legal right when it comes to naming babies? Mother, father or both?

BABY MOTHERS2.png File photo: Traditionally, fathers own the rights to picking names for his children

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: braperucci.africa

Different countries, tribes and religions have specific rules about how children are named.

In Ghana, the father usually picks the name for the child together with his surname.

However, times and emotions have changed this old narrative.

Couples now decide together to pick names for their children.

In recent times, mothers predominantly chose the child's first name and the father’s surname is bestowed upon their kids.

No one wants to give a child a name they hate, and so prior to marriage, name choices are often discussed by the soon-to-wed.

Other partners have also argued about their distaste for foreign names and in such cases, they offer their kids local names which isn't a bad idea.

However, when the father of the child is stuck on naming his children without the wife’s input, resentment is sometimes generated.

Many have questioned why the woman goes through the stress of carrying a baby and experiencing all the woes that come with motherhood only to be prevented from picking a name for her baby.

Although the Ghanaian tradition permits the father to pick names for his children, legally, who has the right to?

Source: braperucci.africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson