Who has the legal right when it comes to naming babies? Mother, father or both?

File photo: Traditionally, fathers own the rights to picking names for his children

Different countries, tribes and religions have specific rules about how children are named.

In Ghana, the father usually picks the name for the child together with his surname.



However, times and emotions have changed this old narrative.



Couples now decide together to pick names for their children.



In recent times, mothers predominantly chose the child's first name and the father’s surname is bestowed upon their kids.



No one wants to give a child a name they hate, and so prior to marriage, name choices are often discussed by the soon-to-wed.

Other partners have also argued about their distaste for foreign names and in such cases, they offer their kids local names which isn't a bad idea.



However, when the father of the child is stuck on naming his children without the wife’s input, resentment is sometimes generated.



Many have questioned why the woman goes through the stress of carrying a baby and experiencing all the woes that come with motherhood only to be prevented from picking a name for her baby.



Although the Ghanaian tradition permits the father to pick names for his children, legally, who has the right to?