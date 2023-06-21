Who in her right-thinking senses will write a book to disrespect her mother? – Schwarzenegger tackles Yvonne Nelson

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Afia Schwarzenegger has described as disgusting and childish Yvonne Nelson’s act of publishing a book that seeks to disrespect her mother.

She has joined the section of celebrities who have condemned the actress for sharing what has been described as a series of unnecessary private information.



The actress has been trending all week following some revelations in her book which details her sexual escapades with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, and her confusion about the real identity of her father among others.



Considering the fact that to date, Yvonne doesn’t know her real father, the actress’ mother’s chastity has been questioned, with netizens wondering if she slept around with men to have sparked these consequences.



In that regard, Yvonne’s mother has had to also encounter the heat from netizens all over social media.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger, after analyzing the events, thinks it is totally unfair for Yvonne to project her mother in such a bad light.

According to her, Yvonne has ‘fed her mother to the dogs’ and that, there is no justification whatsoever to have treated the woman who birthed her in such a manner.



She said issues of this sort are best solved at home, away from the public.



“Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is NOT boldness but childishness at the highest degree (done that and outgrown it) Who in his or her right thinking mind will write a book to disrespect her mother....If I don't know the real father of my children, if any of my children have to do a DNA to ascertain their paternity, then I the promiscuous mother should be ashamed of myself literally an Ashawo is even better. Couldn't you have done that in private, with your family, or probably a pastor/ counsellor??” she wrote on Instagram.



She added, Yvonne should brace herself for some future actions posterity will take against her, adding that, this particular act of hers will prompt dire consequences someday.



“And we have grown IDIOTS who will gather at the comment section to defend this shameful act...those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter.. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book. After publicly scolding a man who ended up NOT being your real dad, calling a family member out shouldn't be your option. Would you have done the same if your Dad was Atta Ayi in Prison and NOT the former speaker??? Just asking. Children Obey thy parents is a commandment from God...So respect your mother no matter the situation cos you yourself have had your fair share of bad relationships...” she added.





