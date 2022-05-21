0
Who is Kevin Taylor - Yvonne Nelson quizzes

Yvonne Nelson Screenshot 2022.png Actress Yvonne Nelson

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

After suffering a series of attacks from Kevin Taylor who happens to be a Ghanaian USA-based presenter, award-winning actress cum producer, Yvonne Nelson has finally reacted.

For folks who follow a lot of the stuff which happens online, you might have chanced on some videos of the controversial presenter accusing Yvonne Nelson of being a hypocrite on his program, ‘With All Due Respect’.

According to Kevin, ever since the NPP took over power, Yvonne has limited how she expresses her frustration with the terrible state of the economy as she used to do when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

When these issues were presented to Yvonne Nelson in an interview on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ she surprisingly denied knowing Mr Taylor let alone his attacks on her.

The CEO of YN Movie Productions quizzed who Kelvin Taylor. She added that that was her first time hearing his name or what he does.

