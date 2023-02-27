2
Who is our Peter Obi? – Sandra Ankobia quizzes Ghanaians

Sandra Ankobiah7.png Sandra Ankobiah is a legal practitioner and a popular socialite

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians have tagged one of their presidential candidates, Peter Obi, as their saviour in the ongoing elections.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate running on the ticket of the Labour Party has won the heart of Nigerians with his calm persona and ideologies.

Social media has witnessed how a host of individuals including celebrities have campaigned massively for the politician, who many are tipping to rescue the country from its many woes.

However, Ghanaians are also gearing up for the 2024 general elections as political parties are preparing to elect their flagbearer.

The two major political parties; National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party are yet to elect their candidates.

The likes of Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, and many others are likely to take up the mantle to represent their parties in the upcoming general elections.

But popular Ghanaian socialite cum lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, is wondering which of the Ghanaian presidential aspirants can be likened to Nigeria’s most revered ‘Peter Obi’.

‘Ghana, who is our Obi’? she quizzed.

Her comments have since drawn interesting reactions from netizens who have identified some individuals as Ghana's Peter Obi.

Checkout the post and comments below:

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
