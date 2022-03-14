0
Who killed Fenech Okyere? - KOD wants answers

Fenech Okyere Kod 3 An old photo of Fenech, KOD and Kwaw Kese

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fenech Okyere murdered

KOD mourns Fenech Okyere after 8 years

Ghanaians want Fenech's murder case revisited

It has been 8 years since the unsolved murder of talent manager, Fenech Okyere, who was brutally shot dead at his residence in Manet, Accra.

For years, friends and family have demanded justice for his death as no major arrest has been made in connection to the death of Kwaw Kese's former manager.

On Sunday, March 13, which marked his death anniversary, Ghanaian designer and friend of the late Fenech, Kofi Okyere Darko, better known as KOD, took to his social media platforms to once again demand answers from the Ghana Police Service over his murder.

"WHO KILLED FENECH? 8 years on…Did the police shelf the case?," KOD quizzed.

Reacting to the post, tons of concerned Ghanaians wondered why his murder was still unsolved with calls to the Police to carry on with investigations.

An Instagram hander @busmuro_yekini_ expressed his disappointment with investigators of Fenech's murder case. He wrote: "This shows that Ghana our security system is wack."

Another handler, @danquash also commented: "Hmmmm 8 years OÖ chale. May he continue to rest well."

See KOD's post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
