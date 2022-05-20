0
Who said I have stopped slaying? - Diana Asamoah announces comeback

Diana Asamoah Hhd.png Singer Diana Asamoah

Fri, 20 May 2022

Diana Asamoah drops new photos

Gospel singer accused of bleaching

Fans react to Diana Asamoah’s 'slay' photos

Fans of gospel musician, Diana Asamoah have for weeks not witnessed much from their fashionista who has become a style inspiration following her decision to 'slay for Christ'.

The good news is that Diana has announced a strong comeback in a recent Instagram post where she was spotted in a white two-piece blazer and pants with a matching handbag and heels.

She declared in her post that something big was in the pipeline, urging fans to be on the lookout.

"Who said we have stopped slaying for Christ #slayforchrist. Something huge is coming, stay tuned," she declared in an Instagram post.

Reacting to the images, her fans raised concerns about her skin tone, where they witnessed that the makeup on her face made her skin lighter than her hands and feet.

An Instagram handler @xtamill had this to say: "Face different, hand different, leg different."

Another @obaa_ama123 advised the singer to work on her skin' She wrote: "Pls whilst u are slaying for Christ den u let ur skin too slay wai, what's this coca cola n fanta skin."

Check out the photos below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
