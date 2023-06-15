Who says there’s no money in movie industry – Akrobeto slams critics of Agya Koo

Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto)

Celebrated Ghanaian actor and television personality, Akrobeto has described as ignorant persons with the assumption that Ghanaian actors cannot accumulate worth through their exploits in the industry.

In an interview with One Ghana TV, Akrobeto cited himself as example of actors who have made a living from the industry and enjoying good lives.



He stated that he has built two houses with monies accrued from movies he featured in and that anyone who holds contrary view to his is unaware of the numerous opportunities in the industry.



“Anyone who says that is ignorant of what goes on in the movie industry. He has not been famous and popular that is why. It’s the money from the acting that I used to build two houses and I want to build more for my children. It’s the money from acting because aside from that what other job do I do?”, he said.



“I am using myself as an example and Lil Win as well. Go and check out the school Lil Win has put up, go and see. Such a thing has never appeared in the history of Ghana. What job does he do? We shouldn’t be committing such mistakes. If it’s not the money from movies, then which money am I using to survive? Any money I get is either from the movie or act work”, he explained.

His statement is linked with the recent controversy triggered by Agya Koo's huge mansion which was put on display earlier this month.



