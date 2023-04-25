Why 54-year-old white man stopped paying Akuapem Poloo’s rent

Akuapem Poloo

On Monday, April 25, 2022, a publication about what led to Akuapem Poloo relocating to Kasoa was made following her interview with Delay on The Delay Show which was aired on April 24.

Akuapem Poloo who used to reside at Dzorwulu disclosed that she was no longer a resident of the apartment she was known for because her sponsor refused to fund her. The decision was informed made after their relationship soured.



Below is the full story published exactly a year ago today.



Actress, Akuapem Poloo has said she no longer resides at Dzorwulu, the capital of the Ayawaso West Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region because her sponsor decided to discontinue paying her rent.



In an interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Rosemond Brown, as the actress is known in real life mentioned that the said sponsor was a white man who resided in America. Although they had not met in person before, the man, according to Akuapem Poloo opted to pay for her rent.



“I’m no more at Dzorwulu,” she responded while responding in the affirmative that her decision to relocate was informed by her inability to pay for the rent.

“Accra is too expensive,” Poloo remarked.



According to the actress, the self-apartment with two rooms, located at Dzorwulu cost the sponsor a thousand dollars each month.



“I paid thousand dollars a month for two years. I wasn’t the one paying for the rent. I had a 54-year-old white man who took care of that. I met him on Facebook but we’ve never met in person. He rented the apartment for me. We’re not in talking terms anymore and that’s why he’s not been paying for the rent,” she disclosed.



Akuapem Poloo, who now resides in Kasoa, further disclosed that the brand-new Honda Civic with a customized number plate she flaunted recently is not hers.



“I was pressured by social media to flaunt a car that wasn’t mine. It’s the Honda Civic with the customized number plate you’re referring to. It’s not mine. It has Poloo 1 as its number plate. It was all for fame, it was someone’s car and I placed a customized number plate on it just to flaunt on social media.”









BB