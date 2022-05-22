2
Why A Plus and Feli Nuna traded insults on live TV

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus on Saturday clashed with Feli Nuna on Accra-based UTV’s United Showbiz.

This was a result of the singer insisting that her lover has nothing to do with her music business.

Kwame A Plus could not fathom why the singer wants investors for her music business but thinks her lover cannot be that investor.

Feli Nuna on the other hand thought A Plus did not make sense with his submissions because her lover has nothing to do with her professional life.

Other guests in the show thought that A Plus’ submission was right because if a man claims to love you, your professional growth should always be paramount.

