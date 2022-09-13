Why A Plus is hailing Akufo-Addo over controversial comment on Aisha Huang

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

While some Ghanaians have expressed utmost shock over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s statement that he was unsure about the deportation of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang from the country in 2018, social commentator and musician Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has indicated he is happy about the president’s sincerity over the matter.

The president who is on a tour of the Volta Region expressed uncertainty over whether or not Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country.



“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.



“But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents," he said on Ho-based radio station, Stone City Radio.



“We have concerted to work at it. We need to have the cooperation of the courts. Until recently when I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light. [But] we’ve changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught,” Nana Addo added.



Sharing a video of Nana Addo’s interview on his Instagram page, A Plus, a staunch critic of the government, appreciated the president’s honesty.



“HE the president is being truthful and I like that,” A Plus stated.

Background



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was, however, discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She has, however, found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. A court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.





