Why A Plus is unhappy with E-Levy advert shared by Akufo-Addo

A Plus

A Plus supports E-Levy

He urges government to assure citizenry of accountability



A Plus slams latest E-levy ad shared by president



Kwame A Plus, a one-time musician turned politician has reacted sternly and jokingly to a video advert on E-Levy shared on the Twitter timeline of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other pro-government handles.



As a publicly confessed supporter of the controversial tax measure, A Plus reiterated his call for the government to give concrete assurances about how they will account for monies that accrue from the levy when it is eventually passed by Parliament.



“Stop producing foolish adverts!!! I support E-Levy. I've asked my friends to support it as well. Tell us how you are going to ensure that the money realised from this levy is not misappropriated as usual,” his post read.



He likened the current advert to a series of billboard adverts that popped up during the 2020 polls, showing sullen-looking young people begging voters to ‘remember’ them whiles casting their ballot – to drive home the point that the Free SHS they enjoyed could be cancelled if the NPP lost power.

“Convince the people that the money will serve its intended purpose. Put together an independent team to manage this fund and be accountable to the people; not the same 'Remember Me' foolishness!! Respect the people!!” he stressed.



It concluded with a jibe at the main character in the advert, one Francis, who remained faceless throughout the advert as he spoke of his hope that E-Levy will be passed to allow him to access the government’s YouStart entrepreneurial programme to create jobs for others.



“Advert fo sei!!! If he is man enough why didn't he show his face in the advert? Like he will tell us how he will walk in Accra. Pull it down!!” the post concluded.



See A Plus’ full post below:



