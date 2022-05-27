Why A Plus’ music career ended

Kwame Asare Obeng also known as 'A Plus'

A Plus interestingly discloses why he stopped making songs

A Plus chastises government with his songs



Ghanaians question A Plus’ silence on the music scene



Ghanaian social commentator cum musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known A Plus, has disclosed reasons why he stopped making songs.



The outspoken social activist has over the years ‘been on the toes’ of political leaders with his songs which is mostly poised towards citing the ills of successive government.



‘Ab3n b3 bom’, ‘Asem kese’, ‘Moay3 late’, ‘Agye gon’, ‘A letter to parliament’, among others are part of the songs A Plus has released to chastise political leaders.



‘A letter to parliament’ particularly, which was released to tackle what he termed as corruption that plagued the ‘Ghana @ 50 celebrations’ in 2007, won him a nomination for ‘Best Hip-life Song’ at the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Asides from carving a niche for himself as a musician who points out the flaws in the country’s socio-political system, A-Plus has other entertaining bangers such as ‘Mirror mirror’, ‘Two paddies’, ‘Mansa’ and so on.



However, the musician cum political activist ceased making music since 2016, and many have wondered why.



Although he still criticises government on social media and on many talk shows where he plays the role of a pundit, many have questioned why he has failed to translate his concerns into songs just as he used to.



But stating his reasons for ending his music career, A Plus, who featured on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s cooking show, said;



“I’ve accomplished whatever mission I wanted to use my songs for. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. Now it’s the emotions. I will continue to talk, but I wont make songs. I stopped making songs since 2016, and that’s enough for me," he explained.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo, on May 23, 2022, took to Twitter to lambast A Plus.

He referred to A Plus' career as dead.



This comes after allegations that A Plus disrespected Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna, on UTV’s United Showbiz where he was one of the panelists.



