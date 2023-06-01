Why Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah boycotted Tracey Boakye’s baby christening

Ghanaian socialite Diamond Appiah has disclosed in a leaked viral audio, her reasons for failing to attend her friend, Tracey Boakye’s baby christening.

She made this disclosure while applauding Afia Schwarzenegger for also towing the same path.



One can recall that Tracey Boakye’s 4-day baby christening event saw the likes of Kyeiwaa, Stacey Amoateng, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, and others in attendance.



But her close circle cum gang members, including the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah, were missing at the event, a situation which has since raised brows on social media.



But unraveling the puzzle, Diamond Appiah, in a leaked conversation with her friend, Naana Brown, said it is a deliberate intention.



According to Diamond, their absence is somewhat a payback to Tracey for being a ‘fake friend’ and a ‘leech’, who often uses them for clout.

Diamond said she and Afia abandoned the event to teach Tracey a lesson, and also to fulfil the satisfaction of watching the event not receive the necessary attention.



“I deliberately shared the invitation and wrote that I am there with her in spirit. She invited me but I refused to go. I am sure she will learn sense from this. I was happy with what Afia did. Afia deliberately packed her bags and gave a hint on social media that she was going for the christening but she ended up somewhere else. Tracey used Afia Schwarzenegger for fame. Who knew her? She was a nobody in Kumasi and she decided to cling to Vivian Jill but later disrespected her,” Diamond stated in the said audio.



Tracey Boakye's baby christening



Earlier, Kumasi witnessed lined-up events to celebrate Tracey Boakye's newborn baby.



In a 4-day celebration that kickstarted on May 19 to 22nd, the Kumawood actress cum entrepreneur, and her husband Mr. Frank Badu Ntiamoah, outdoored their baby in grand style.

Held at a coded location and strictly by invite, the event was witnessed by close family members, friends, and some selected celebrities.



Piesie Esther, Broda Sammy, Kyeiwaa, and many others were spotted at the event which was held in two sections.



The first part was the official naming ceremony, the second part was an after-party cum dinner, and then there was a thanksgiving service, and later, another party was held to climax the event.



Mafia Gang



The 'mafia gang' made up of Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and most recently, Brodda Sammy, have always touted themselves as the most enviable squad in Ghana.

Until recently, they have described their ties as stronger than most political parties in Ghana adding that, absolutely nothing can separate them.



EB/BB