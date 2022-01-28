Why Afia Schwarzenegger can't stop thanking the Chief of Staff

Afia Schwarzenegger reveals how Frema Opare has been of help to her

Afia Schwarzenegger thanks Akosua Frema Osei-Opare



Afia Schwarzenegger mourns father



Afia Schwarzenegger has hailed the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, for being resilient despite the fact that people tried to jeopardize their friendship at a point.



In an appreciation post to Mrs. Osei-Opare for supporting her father before and after his death, Afia Schwarzenegger said she’s fortunate enough to have not been neglected despite all the nasty rumours spread about her.



She said the Chief of Staff has been a faithful friend as she has stayed resolute even when she had several reasons to abandon her.

“My outmost gratitude goes to the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Frema Opare. My own mother. If you had listened to people’s lies, you would have abandoned me. You never left my side nor did you throw me away. Even before my father died you were always supporting me. You kept on calling to check on me. During his illness, you were always there. Mama I thank you. I thank you so much.



"You were even the first to donate at my father’s one-week memorial event. God bless you so much. Even though you’re also bereaved, you have been there for me. God prolong your days on earth,” Afia stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



The Chief of Staff earlier donated a sum of GH₵5,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger during her late father’s one-week remembrance.



She forms part of the numerous Ghanaian big names who have extended support to the comedienne since the death of her father.



Watch the video below









