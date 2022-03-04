Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. opens up on life as a pastor and a king

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s son, Israel Kwadwo Safo Jnr., has disclosed that although he is the fifth born, his father entrusted his businesses and the famous ‘Kristo Asafo’ church into his hands.



Stating the rationale behind it, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. said he has been duly equipped with all it takes to run his father’s businesses.



He said right from childhood, he and his siblings were grilled, pressed and brought up in a way that it was easy to adopt his father’s mindset.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. said he, in particular, took after his father’s footsteps and gained his trust.

“I’m the fifth born, the second son among three boys but my dad blessed me, laid hands on me and officially handed over everything to me on 3rd February 2020. Growing up, the training he gave us was very practical and I never knew my father had money.



"I had no exposure and we were schooled at home. My father trained us in a way that we could withstand any storm life throws at us and I in particular inherited his mindset. He never exposed us to money. I never knew he had money until sometime in 1990 he donated to Legon and that thought me a big lesson,” he stated in an interview with Bola Ray.



He also disclosed the pressure associated with walking in his father’s shoes.



“There is a lot of pressure to make my father and my family proud. Although people think I’m going to bring the kingdom down. My father is someone that is impossible to please. How can you compete with someone who treks from Kumasi to Swedru? A supernatural being? Anytime I complain about being exhausted from my daily rounds, he tells me I’m fortunate because I have a car.”



Despite being a pastor, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. doubles as chief of the Safo Kotoko family.



“I am a chief, Odeneho Safo Akofena but because I am a leader of the church, we do everything but pour libation. We don’t make animal sacrifices unless it’s meant for a party.”

He also highlighted some beliefs and practices of the Kristo Asafo church.



“I was brought up in a practical Christianity way. I don’t believe in people coming to church praying for hours and worshipping God. I believe in proper church training. I’m interested in how to sustain the sources of our church members. We are not the type of church that uses offering to fund our church expenses so the other time I was even telling my secretary that we are running a loss. I give about 20,000 cedis to church members every Saturday for free. It’s about 2million cedis fund.”



