Why #CanMenSayNoToSex is trending on Twitter

The question of whether men can easily reject sex has had a variety of answers from Twitter users with some sharing their experiences from it.



With over 5,000 tweets and counting, #CanMenSayNoToSex has dominated Twitter trends following its wild engagements from scores of individuals.



While some persons believe that it depends on who is offering the sex, others think that it is an emotional act that requires mental enticement hence a man can reject it if he isn’t in the mood.



Other tweeps also shared their experiences of how they were tagged gays when they refused to succumb to the sexual pleasures of certain women.

Some tweeps also believe that the only thing that can steal a man’s attention from sex is money.



The #CanMenSayNoToSex started after a South African lady took to Twitter to question why women nowadays demand loyalty and financial commitment from their boyfriends when they don’t apply the same energy.



Yes, only a man who is insecure with the size of his manhood or contemplating the embarrassment of erectile dysfunction may sometimes say "No" #CanMenSayNoToSex pic.twitter.com/UGCDVgX9xa — Oronboyo (@Oronboyo) February 2, 2022

If you want to know the truth just make them choose between sex and money, boma 5k so#CanMenSayNoToSex pic.twitter.com/wqgxWhGOq7 — thabokts (@Kutumelakts) February 2, 2022

Me : ermm gimme 1 minute my Ex is calling ..???? pic.twitter.com/zLg8TSnZaT — malcolm_1ray (@PappiSw) February 2, 2022

The only woman who Men can't say no to is a woman with standing breasts #CanMenSayNoToSex pic.twitter.com/gNMgNf2R3K — Prescott South (@south_prescott) February 2, 2022

After I said no to her sex offer she came online and started tweeting shit like "Light skin guys are gay" #CanMenSayNoToSex pic.twitter.com/5cRcsoJeNX — Death ☠ Stroke ???????? (@Death_Stroke01) February 2, 2022

#CanMenSayNoToSex even if they want to say "No Thanks!"...it's difficult cos it's not like they get the offer all the time like the other gender!.. pic.twitter.com/DupxctIw2a — Biggle DiMera (@BiggleDiMera) February 2, 2022

If you don't have a job, you are broke and your woman is paying the bills. My brother, it's your turn to scream during sex. You can't be useless day and night????



Lil Wayne • Dowen College • Mc Oluomo • #Davido • #CanMenSayNoToSex pic.twitter.com/7XQ6uUfS4V — LOUD MOUTH (@bigsamdon001) February 2, 2022

#CanMenSayNoToSex that is a dick's decision to make, not the man himself. A dick has its own brain and it can disappoint you when it wants to pic.twitter.com/zR4gr7urRZ — Mark_42 (@WarMachine__3) February 2, 2022

Sex is an emotional act, filled with energies, chemistry and requires mental enticement.



I believe that ot is possible for a man to say "no", if he is not in the mood or if he doesn't feel "you"!#CanMenSayNoToSex pic.twitter.com/JjCBnkLGcd — Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) February 2, 2022