Why Chairman Wontumi is trending on social media

Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi goes speechless after tragic loss

Kennedy Agyapong humbles Chairman Wontumi



John Boadu has lost his seat as NPP General Secretary



The Ashanti Regional Chairperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as the Chairman Wontumi is arguably the most trending person on the internet and social media in Ghana.



On social media platform, Twitter, the maverick politician is trending number one and on Google trends, he is the leading search on the search engine platform.



GhanaWeb brings to you the various reasons why Chairman Wontumi is trending.

Paramount among the reasons why he is trending is the tragic loss of his desired candidate at the 2022 NPP National Delegates Conference organized at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Prior to the conference, the outspoken politician was captured bragging about how his candidate, the former General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu is uncontestable.



In the said video, the Hebrew speaking Ashanti Regional Chairman said anyone who dares to contest his candidate only aims at throwing his money away.



This particular statement by Bernard Antwi Boasiako is believed to have instigated delegates against John Boadu and the outcome was a tragic loss to the former General Secretary of the NPP



Video of Chairman Wontumi daring candidates to contest against John Boadu at their own peril





During the conference, Chairman Wontumi was hooted at by delegates when he tried to whip delegates to cast their votes in favour of John Boadu.



The moment was recorded and published on the internet and it instantly caught fire.



Delegates hoot at Chairman Wontumi for trying to sway voters for former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu





Also, the NPP regional executive is trending because his co-political party member and aspiring presidential candidate of Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong descended on him and asked him to exercise patience and humility.



Kennedy Agyapong takes on Chairman Wontumi and other NPP delegates





After all the bragging, and exaggerated statements of how his candidate has secured a landslide victory in the General Secretary race, Wontumi lost his words and became speechless after John Boadu lost.

EAN/BOG