Why Edward Enninful’s mother hid his modeling career from father

Renowned British fashion stylist and editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, has shared an account of how his mother played a crucial role in supporting his aspirations in the gay modeling industry, despite his father's disapproval.

In an interview with The Diary of a CEO, Enninful revealed that he and his mother kept his modeling career a secret from his father.



"My dad didn't know I was in the modeling agency. I was hiding it, and my mother and I were hiding it. My mother was so good," Enninful confessed.



The editor also acknowledged the significant role played by Simon Foxton, a renowned stylist, who gained his mother's trust and became an influential figure in Enninful's life.



"My mother really trusted Simon Foxton, so then Simon would look after me," Enninful revealed.



Despite his father's strong opposition, Enninful made up his mind to pursue his dreams.

Reflecting further on his father’s strictness, Enninful shared a story of how his sister was scouted by a prestigious modeling agency, John Casablancas, in Canada and his father’s decision to stop it.



“I had a sister who was then again recruited in Canada by a famous modeling agency, John Casablancas, to be a model, and my dad said, ‘No way you not are doing it.”



He was ready to defy all odds to help his sister grab the opportunity.



“Somehow at the back of my head, ‘he wasn’t going to stop me’," he expressed.



To keep his modeling pursuits hidden, Edward Enninful admitted to adopting a cloak-and-dagger routine.

"I was pretending to go to school when I was going for castings, and I was pretending to go to school when I was going for shoots," he admitted.



Despite the difficulties he faced and the need for secrecy, Enninful looks back on his early years in the fashion industry with a sense of joy and fondness.







ADA/EB