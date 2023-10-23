Why God showed Himself to me thrice, asked me to grab Lawrence Tetteh’s feet - Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has narrated an interesting instance where he first received God’s calling.

According to the Prophetic Hill Chapel founder, he has seen the image of God three consecutive times with the first instance occurring in a dream.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie said the image of God appeared to him on a wall and tasked him to gather disciples and preach about his second coming.



Giving a vivid narration of what he saw, Nigel Gaisie, in an interview with Abeiku Santana, said although he didn’t spot God’s eyes, His forehead looked like that of an elderly man or woman.



“One day, I was in a deep sleep and all of a sudden, I felt the bed shaking very hard," Nigel said. "Then I saw an image on the wall. I couldn’t see its eyes but I saw the forehead which looked wrinkled, like that of an old man or woman. Then the image spoke to me. It told me to go into the world, to nations, and preach the gospel and declare his second coming."



He further narrated that Dr. Lawrence Tetteh then appeared on the scene and God instructed him (Nigel) to hold his (Dr. Tetteh's) feet.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie said right after obeying the instruction, God told him that he had added the gift of healing to his calling.

“When the image was leaving, it pulled something into my stomach, it felt like a frost," Nigel narrated. "Then I saw Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and it instructed me to hold his feet. Then the image told me that a gift of healing had been added to my calling. Then interestingly, the first day, I saw Dr. Lawrence Tetteh was at an event at Action Chapel. He threw a towel at me and asked me to hold his feet. It confirmed what I had experienced with God nine years ago."



Speaking on the challenges he had encountered so far, Nigel Gaisie said he would have given up if he received his calling from a mere mortal and not God.



“If it wasn’t for the fact that God called me, I wouldn’t have continued this journey," said the preacher. "Looking at the things I have been through, I would’ve returned this gift if it had been given to me by a human being. I would’ve given up. In the last seven years, no prophet has encountered more massive scandals and woes than I did."



Watch the video below:







EB/BB