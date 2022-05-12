0
Menu
Entertainment

Why Guru has not worked on another song with Obrafour after 'Kasiebo'

Video Archive
Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Maradona Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Guru NKZ has detailed why he has not done another song with legendary rapper, Obrafour after their hit track kasiebo in 2010.

On the hotquiz show hosted by Daryl Twosteps on MultiCDB, Guru said that after their hit song, they have realized that they need to work and build their respective crafts.

While expressing openness to work with Obrafour again, Guru affirmed his commitment to bettering his craft and building an independent brand.

He denied speculations that an existing rift with Obrafour is preventing them from working on another project.

He assured fans that should there be another opportunity to work with Obrafour, he will welcome it. He charged his fans to expect another song from him soon.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning